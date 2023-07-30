Snow, Sandra
Sandra Snow, age 78, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 in Bedford, TX. Calling hours 5 pm- 7 pm Friday, August 4, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, Ohio. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral