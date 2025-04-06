Snow, Richard

Snow, Richard L. "Dick"

Age 83, of West Carrollton, passed away April 1, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 4:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 3:00PM until the time of service. Richard will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties in memory of Richard. For the full remembrance and to share expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.routsong.com

