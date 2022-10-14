SNOW, Marc Steven



Marc Steven Snow, age 65, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Marc was born on March 27th, 1957. Marc is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Sara Snow, and his younger brother James Snow. Marc is survived by his brother, Robert Snow Jr; his nephews Robert and Bartholomeu; and his niece Kimberly. Marc was a Marine who served his time during the Vietnam War and retired from the military. Marc will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Marc will be deeply missed by all of his loved ones. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Snow family.

