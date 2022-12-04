SNODGRASS-BENSTON, Anne E.



99, of Springfield, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, in Oakwood Village. Anne was born March 18, 1923, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Gustav and Helen (Hook) Burgstaller. She was a 1941 graduate of Catholic Central High School and longtime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. She was a past president of the Clark County Historical Society and past president of the Clark County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society. She also volunteered for the Heritage Center of Clark County and was the co-author of "Beautiful Ferncliff." Survivors include two children, Bob (Kim) Snodgrass and Michelle (Todd) Brunner; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Snodgrass in 1996; and five siblings, Mary Gaier, Bob Burgstaller, Bill Burgstaller, Gene Burgstaller and Joan Holford. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. A burial of ashes will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Center of Clark County.

