Edgar Ray Snoddy, 93, of Enon, passed away peacefully in his home on April 29, 2023. He was born on March 8th, 1930 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Elmer and Ruth (Nugent) Snoddy. Edgar graduated from Springfield Township School in Franklin County, Indiana before joining the US Air Force. Edgar met his wife to be, Maybelle, at a wedding as friends of the Bride and Groom. At that first encounter, the sparks did fly and continued for the next 69 years. From that first meeting, the romance blossomed with the "walk down the aisle" on June 5, 1954 at St. Andrews Church, in Chicago, Illinois. They were blessed with six children. Edgar was a member of the Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church in Mt. Carmel, Indiana and attended Mary Help of Christian Church in Fairborn, Ohio. Some people said Edgar had trouble holding a job  he proudly served our country for 20 years (1951  1971) in the United States Air Force. He bravely defended the nation in several missions during his service and was honored with numerous awards and three United States Air Force commendation medals, then retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. Edgar also worked and retired after 20 years (1971  1991) from Southwestern Portland Cement Company in Fairborn, Ohio. He volunteered at the National Museum of the United States Air Force for 20 years (1991-2011) where he received the President's Volunteer Service Award. Edgar's service in the United States Air Force and his dedication to volunteering at the National Museum of the United Stated Air Force is a testament to his love for his country and his desire to give back. Edgar was a member of VFW Post #8437 and the American Legion Post #526. He loved his family, his faith and his country as much as anyone could. Edgar was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ruth Snoddy; paternal grandparents, Charles and Pearl Snoddy; maternal grandparents, William and Pearl Nugent; a sister, Eleanor Hutcheon; a niece, Charlene Hutcheon; and a nephew, Bradley Hutcheon. Edgar is survived by his devoted wife, Maybelle of Enon; two daughters and a son-in-law: Denise and Michael Hobson of Springfield, and Janet Burns of Enon; four sons and three daughters-in-law: Greg and Kumiko Snoddy of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Kevin and Kathleen Snoddy of Jacksonville, Arkansas; Robert Snoddy of Tualatin, Oregon; and Michael and Jennie Snoddy of Yellow Springs; two nephews: Doug (Melissa) Hutcheon and Jeff (Melinda) Hutcheon; a niece, Sharon (Michael) Copeland; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild, as well as numerous friends and neighbors who will all miss Edgar dearly. Edgar will always be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, his unwavering love for his family, and his commitment to serving his country. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Well done, Dad. Friends and family may pay their respects during the visitation on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 4-6pm at Adkins Funeral Home, Enon prior to the funeral service with military honors at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dayton Honor Flight.

