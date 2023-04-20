Snider, Ralph Daniel

Snider, Dr. Ralph Daniel



Dr. Ralph Daniel Snider



A beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, and wonderful friend to those whom he held dear. Dan was the oldest of three boys born to Ralph and Jean Snider.



From an early age Dan knew that he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and become a physician. After graduating from Spring Valley Academy in Centerville OH, he received his undergraduate degree from Andrews University and then attended medical school at The Ohio State University. After medical school, Dan completed his fellowship in Critical Care at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He moved to Aiken, South Carolina after fellowship and lived and served that community for 12 years. From there he moved to Johnson City, TN where he practiced for 15 years. In 2010, he decided to return to his roots and began working part-time at Kettering Medical Center, where he continued to work until his passing.



Wherever Dan was practicing, he was highly regarded and respected by his colleagues and those he worked with, known to all as a brilliant and compassionate physician who made a difference in, and touched the lives of, countless patients and family members over the course of his career. He was passionate about his profession and teaching others. Over the years he mentored and trained countless residents, nurses, and nurse practitioners.



Outside of work Dan enjoyed and found happiness in the simple things. He was a life-long learner, avid reader, and an accomplished writer who still appreciated the art of hand written cards and letters. During his time off from work, if he wasn't home Dan could often be found on the Appalachian Trail, fishing or hiking along the Boundary Waters in Minnesotta where he would spend summer vacation's on the Gunflint Trail, watching the eagles, listening to the lunes, and fishing.



Dan was a wonderful Uncle and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and whom brought him much joy over the years. He loved them as if they were his own, never missing an opportunity to stop what he was doing and take the time to speak or be with them, to help or guide them in any way he could. He will always be remembered as a kind and gentle man who was generous in every way. Dan will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.



Dan was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ralph and Jean Snider, his grandparents John and Marie Snider, grandparents Margaret and John Thompson, brothers Ian Snider and John Snider, and sister Sharon Snider. He is survived by his brother Robb Snider, his sister in law Erin Snider, his nieces Emily Snider, Claire Snider, and Nia Snider, nephews William Snider, and Harrison Snider. In addition are those that he loved and considered family, Lucy Xayathone, Holly Snider Glatt, Omekia Snider, Michelle LaForme, Gena Cluesman, and Melissa and Tony Palazzo. I'm lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree at one of the National Forests in Dan's memory @ thetreesremember.com or make a donation to The Good Neighbor House, or The Humane Society of Greater Dayton. A Memorial Service will be held 4/25/2023 from 4-8 in Yellow Springs, Ohio at the Vernet Ecological Center in Glen Helen.

