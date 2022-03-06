SMTIH, Jerry

SMITH, Jerry William



Jerry William Smith, was born July 16, 1941, to Benjamin and Amanda (Davis) Smith. He was a loving father, family man and friend and was known to many as "Uncle Jerry". He went



to join his wife Betty on March 2, 2022. He is survived by son;



Larry William Smith and



daughter; Rebecca Sanders, grandchildren; Cheyenne,



Emily, Larry and Robert. Jerry loved to fish, go to flea markets and yard sales and flipping the bird. He was always ready to smile, laugh and tease. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Monday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to Jerry's family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

