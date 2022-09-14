SMTIH-GOSSARD, Celia

SMITH-GOSSARD (Stuart), Celia C.



CELIA C. (STUART) SMITH- GOSSARD, 89, of London, Ohio, passed away September 10, 2022. She was born February 7, 1933, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert and Gelia Stuart. She was a graduate of North Lewisburg High School. She was a member of the South Charleston Freewill Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir in her early years. She was also selected in the church as mother of the year May 10, 2015. She was the bookkeeper and worked side by side with her late husband, Melvin Smith, on the Smith family farm for many years. She also loved to cook, bake, hosting many family gatherings and was well known for her delicious pies and cakes. She loved canning from her garden and sewing. She continued that love of sewing, not only for her family but working for Fine Designs in London, Ohio. Celia was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Regina (Larry) Murray, Rick (Nancy) Smith, Peggy (David) Brown, Carl (Penny) Smith, and Beverly (Jon) Dozer; grandchildren, Christy (Steve) Magee, Rebecca (Chris) Chapman, Jeremy (Andrea) Smith, Lisa (Clay) Dillon, Steven (Kelly) Brown, Michael Brown, Shaun (Stephanie) Smith, Holly (Eric) Langham, Cody (Hope) Smith, Nathan (Cyndall Slemp) Juergens and MaKayla Juergens, and twenty-one great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Smith; siblings, Mary (Kate) Blew, Richard Stuart, Willard (Bill) Stuart, and Cloyce Stuart. The family would like to express a very special thank you to Teara Sparks for her loving care to Celia. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNEAL HOME, 830 North Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio. A celebration of Celia's life will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM in the South Charleston Freewill Baptist Church, South Charleston, OH, with Rev. Jim Stepp officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in South Charleston, where she will be laid to rest beside the love of her life, Melvin. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



