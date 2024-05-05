Smoot, Wayne

Smoot, Wayne "Frank" Franklin

Wayne Franklin "Frank" Smoot, 72, of South Vienna, passed away on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024. He was born on July 14th, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio the son of Donald and Ella (McGowan) Smoot. Frank is survived by his two daughters: Shawna Smoot and Kiera Evans (Michael; siblings: Donna Wooten, Weldon Smoot and Victor Smoot; grandchildren: Kenadee, Kamron, Nailah & Janaea; sister-in-law, Decema Smoot. Frank is preceded in death by his parents; wife Patricia Smoot; his siblings: Lavoris Harris, Donald "Keith" Smoot and Brent Smoot. Per Frank's wishes there will be no services at this time. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.

