Smola, Mildred

Mildred E. Smola, age 96 of Hamilton, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away at Woodlands of Hamilton on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 9, 1928 the daughter of Max and Minnie (Peterson) Roth. Mildred was a member of St. Symphorosa Catholic Church, Chicago, Illinois.



Mildred began everyday praying the Rosary with coffee and peanut butter toast with bran. After coffee and breakfast, she began her daily phone calls to family members and friends. She would spend her time volunteering at her church and her political party. She was active member of TOPS, Bunko and enjoyed her Fridays at the beauty salon. Mildred enjoyed her 7 & 7's and sitting around the table playing Uno with family members. Mildred "Grammie" loved spending time with family and friends. She would listen and offer support anytime she could.



Mildred is survived by her son, Steven (Cathy) Smola; eight grandchildren, Brad Jackson, Khara (Terry) Kiefer, Scott (Rachel) Smola, Stacy (Shawn) Ball, Samantha (Dave) Buterbaugh, Amanda (Greg) Cox, Matthew Smola, and Nathan (Gina) Smola; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Smola, Sr.; her parents; two children, Kathy Jackson and Stanley Smola, Jr.; and four siblings, George, Ted, and Norman Roth, and Gertrude Kroll.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, at a later date, in Chicago, Illinois with Richard Midway Funeral Home, assisting the family with those arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Woodlands of Hamilton, 896 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013.



