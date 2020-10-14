X

SMITHSON, Geraldine

SMITHSON, Geraldine Ward Geraldine Ward Smithson, 97 of Kettering, died on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Lincoln Park Manor, Kettering. She is survived by one son, Scott (Tricia) Smithson and one daughter, Jeanne (Richard) Del Grosso. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Leesburg. Arrangements are under the direction of the ANDERSON-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Greenfield. Those who wish may sign her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.

