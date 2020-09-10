SMITH, William Brett 56, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2020. He was born February 24, 1964, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of William K. & Barbara (Sharkey) Smith. He is survived by his parents; a son, Landon Smith; a daughter, Caroline Smith; two brothers, Bob & Brian Smith; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with a memorial service at 7 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



