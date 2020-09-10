SMITH, William Brett 56, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2020. He was born February 24, 1964, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of William K. & Barbara (Sharkey) Smith. He is survived by his parents; a son, Landon Smith; a daughter, Caroline Smith; two brothers, Bob & Brian Smith; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with a memorial service at 7 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.
Funeral Home Information
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH
45344