Smith, William G.

Smith IV, William G.



William G. Smith IV, age 38, of Troy, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024. He was born July 22, 1985 in Dayton, Ohio. A memorial gathering will be held from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter or an animal shelter of one's choice. Online memories of Will may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



