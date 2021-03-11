SMITH, Willborn M.



Willborn M. Smith, age 82, passed away at his home in Bellbrook, on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born in Dayton, on December 17, 1938, to the late Robert and Mary Louise (Blaylock) Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet, and their children,



Jeffrey Robert (Andrea) of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, and Michael (Kristin) of Steinkier, Norway. He is also survived by three grandchildren, whom he adored - Colin, Quinlan, and Kennedy Smith of Bellbrook. His surviving siblings include Genevieve (Byron) Kizer, Geraldine Harp, Roy (Pamela) Smith, Michael (Cheryl) Smith, Bernadette (Paul) Ashbrook, Martha (William) Strickler, and James Smith, a brother-in-law Harry Sheldon, and a sister-in-law, Sally Smith. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Mildred (Warren) Burford, Betty (Carl) Breitenstein, Robert Smith, Anna Sheldon, Virginia Smith, Bernard Smith, and a brother-in-law, Dennis Harp. Willborn graduated in 1958 from Chaminade High School where he played football as a running back. After graduation, he began his career as a plumber in Local Union 162 before being drafted to the United States Army. He spent 1961-1963 proudly serving his



country in France. When he returned home, his dedication to the plumbing industry led him to form a consulting firm, which eventually grew to include clientele spanning from across the Midwest, all the way to the Middle East. His enthusiasm for sports continued throughout his life, as both a



participant and observer. However, Willborn's favorite pastime was simply being with his family. He was a dedicated family man and looked forward to playing the role of Santa at his extended family's annual Christmas party each year. His many nieces, nephews, and cousins will remember him fondly. You always knew where "Smitty" stood on topics, and you



always knew that he loved you. He had an enormous heart and was always happy to help anyone in need. He was the greatest example of what a father and husband should be. He will be missed beyond words. A funeral mass will be held



Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.

