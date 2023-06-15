X

Smith, Virgil

Smith, Sr, Virgil H.

Virgil H. Smith, Sr. age 100 of Dayton, passed away on Sat., June 10, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton after a lengthy illness. Funeral service will be held on Fri, June 16, 2023 11:00 am at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, OH 45406. Rev. Renard D. Allen, Jr., Pastor. Rev. Marcettes L. Cunningham, Eulogist. The family will receive relatives & friends Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. Interment West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

