SMITH, Vesta Jean



"Punky"



52, of Springfield, passed away June 13, 2022, in Springfield



Regional Medical Center. She was born August 15, 1969, in Springfield, the daughter of Jesse and Linda (Coykendoll) Smith. Punky enjoyed collecting candy toys and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by three children, Sonya Smith, Sharah Stultz and Harley Beverly (Scooter); stepchildren, Joey and Leah Stamper; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Penny (John) Wood, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six sisters and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Sunday, June 26 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN



