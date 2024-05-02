Smith, Tom



USAF Colonel (Ret) Thomas M. Smith, born June 1, 1937, was called home by his Lord and Savior on April 26, 2024. He was 86 years old.



Tom was a husband, father, grandfather, (sometimes scary) commander, mentor, leader, family provider and loyal friend.



A distinguished graduate and Hall of Fame inductee of Air Force ROTC, Col Smith entered Active Duty in 1959 after earning a Bachelor's (and later, a Master's) from Purdue University. He served for over 30 years in the United States Air Force, commanding 3 different squadrons and ending a notable career at the Pentagon. One of the highlights of his military career was swearing-in two of his grandchildren, who proudly wear his old rank.



Tom met his wife, Mary, in college and they married in 1961. They raised three children, and after moving cross country, they built their "dream house" and settled down in Beavercreek, Ohio. Tom and Mary were heavily involved in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where Tom ushered and served as an Elder and Financial Secretary. He was also instrumental in establishing an Endowment Fund for the school.



An active member of Lions Club for the past 39 years, Tom was a familiar face in the community who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He also found time to golf, was an avid bowler and always finished his daily crossword puzzles (in pen!) every morning. He could be heard humming along to the classical station, never missed a Purdue football or basketball game and always lit up whenever his grandchildren visited.



He is survived by his wife of more than 62 years, Mary; brother-in-law, Larry Springer; 3 children: Christine (Kent Franklin), Mark (Gail) & Michelle Vinson; 9 grandchildren: Jessica (Air Force), Joshua, Kirstin, John (Army) & Andrew Franklin; Julie & Katrina Smith; and Grant & Noah Vinson. Tom is preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline Springer; brother-in-law, James Rosenthal, and grandson, Jonathan David Franklin.



A funeral with military honors will be held on Monday May 6, 2024 at Noon at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1240 S. Maple Ave, Fairborn, Pastor Keith Witte officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Burial will follow at West Creek Cemetery, Lowell, Indiana.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com