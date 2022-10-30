SMITH, Timothy Russell



Age 76 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born in Dayton on January 28, 1946, the son of Gordon Poole and Virginia (Hunt) Booher. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in Vietnam. He enjoyed drawing, writing and coloring, enjoyed going hiking and watching old movies. He loved to cook and taught all of his children how to cook.



He is survived by his children Timothy M. Smith and Carla M. Wirth (Fiancé Jason Rayle); fur babies Squeaks and Smokey; grandchildren Angela R. Wirth, Jonathan T. Wirth (Danielle Barsalou) and Jace A. McGullion; great-granddaughter Clair Wirth; loving former wife and best friend Evelyn "Sam" Parr; former son-in-law John Wirth; sisters Beverly M. Rohr and Robin L. Fort; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sons Matthew S. Smith and Stephen "Kyle" Smith. Tim was well known for his sense of humor and had a different joke each day. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.



The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tim's name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

