SMITH, Sharon Lynn

The family of Sharon Lynn Smith announces with great sorrow her passing on January 25, 2021. She was born on January 4th, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio, to Earlie Mae White and Samuel White. Visitation will be held on January 30, 2021, from 12P.M. to 1P.M at Porter-Qualls Freeman Funeral Home, 823 S. Yellow Springs St, Springfield, Ohio 45506 where flowers and cards can also be received. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

