SMITH, Sara

SMITH (Stitt), Sara "Sally"
Sara "Sally" Stitt Smith, 90, born December 23, 1931, in Nitro, West Virginia, to Walter and Ruth (Crickenberger) Stitt. Died Wednesday morning, in Springfield Regional Hospital Springfield, OH. Sally was a graduate of Triadelphia High School Class of 1943. She graduated from Marietta College in 1953 with a degree in Biology. She went on to Duke University to get her Master's degree in Medical Technology. She lived for 41 years in Houston, MO. She served her community on the library board, the health board, and organized volunteer projects for youth. She was an active member of Houston United Methodist Church. She is survived by her two children, Kevin (Cheryl) Smith of Mohave Valley, AZ, and Stuart Smith of Springfield, MO; grandchildren Kaitlyn, Amber (Dave), Jessica (Marcus); great-grandchildren Brandon, Woodstock, Lincoln, Thomas, Charles, Penelope, and Noah; brothers Walter Stitt of Springfield, OH, and Richard (Mazie) Stitt of Cincinnati. She is preceded in death by her sister-in-law Elizabeth Stitt and a nephew William Stitt. Her extented family includes: Robert (Stefanie) Stitt, Thomas Stitt, David Stitt (Lex), Paul (Christine) Stitt, niece Beverly (Bob) Rutan, and great-niece Mary Stitt and great-nephew Michael Stitt. A private family memorial service will be held Monday, September 12, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, Springfield, OH. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
