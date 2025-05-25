Smith, Rollin L.



Rollin L. Smith, of Springfield, Ohio, was born on August 29, 1949, in Springfield, the son of the late Rollin L. Smith, Sr. and Fern (Buchholtz) Smith. Rollin was a lifelong member of the First Lutheran Church in Springfield. He was a 1967 graduate of Springfield North High School. Rollin was conscripted as a conscientious objector into the United States Army and was assigned as a medical corpsman to the 15th Evac. Hospital at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, from which he was honorably discharged in 1972. He was employed for 25 years as a surgical technician at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Rollin was extremely active in Boy Scouts of America for 32 years, earning the Eagle Award as a youth. As an adult volunteer, he served as an instructor in first aide, wilderness canoeing, wilderness backpacking, and spelunking. He had the greatest, most eager young learners that any teacher could wish for. He was presented (the first annual) Scouting Commissioner of the Year Award, 1977, in the Kettering/Oakwood (OH) Boy Scout district. He earned the District Award Merit, 1978. Rollin is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Alice Smith and niece, Eve Smith. Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025 at 11a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave. Springfield, OH 45502. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to First Lutheran Church, Springfield. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com