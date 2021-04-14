X

SMITH, Robert

SMITH, Sr., Robert

Age 73, departed Wednesday, April 7, 2021. A lifelong resident of Dayton, and a 1966 Roth High School graduate. A Vietnam era veteran of the USAF and retiree of Delphi with 33 years of service. Preceded in death by mother, Estella Wright-Williams, brothers,

Larry Smith and James Dixon, nephew, James Dixon. He leaves to cherish his memory 2 sons, Eric and Robert (Julie) Smith, Jr; 2 daughters, Schavorr Patton, Tiffany Smith; 2 brothers, Frank and Willie Dixon; 3

sisters, Bobby Jean Childs, Stella Dixon-Draper and Dorothy Dixon; 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of

nieces, nephews and friends. Walk through visitation 12-12:45 PM, Friday, April 16, 2021, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Private services. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed https://www.facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton.


