SMITH, Richard E.



Age 76 passed October 8, 2021. Preceded in death by parents Buffus and Vaddie Smith; son Amin Jones; brother Buffus;



sisters: Anna Ramsey, Helen Sampson, Willia Smith and



Marcia Ludd. Survived by devoted wife Deana; devoted adopted children: Kurtis Wallace, Matthew Boykin, Michael Boykin (Amanda), Kimberlyn Townsend (Brian); brother



Robert Smith (Darlean); sisters Sarah Wilson and Earlean Bonner; dear friend Eddie Gregory; son Mark Smith; daughter-in-law Demetrise Hall; 2 daughters Sharon Davis and Aisha Myles (Antonio); 28 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. He attended Central State University; was a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer, a Licensed



Cosmetologist and Masseur. A retiree of Inland/GM (30 years) and the Montgomery County Coroner's Office (15 years).



Richard worked assisting various funeral homes, until illness hindered him. One of his last jobs was with Dayton Public Schools. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11AM, viewing 10-11AM, at H.H. Roberts, 38 S.



Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, OH. Pastor Oddis Jones officiating. interment at Dayton National Cemetery.



