SMITH, Pamela Lynn Age 53, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Chandler Arizona Regional Hospital after a long illness. She was born on July 5, 1967, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Larry "Smitty" Sr and Elizabeth "Libby" (Davis) Smith. She is survived by her daughter Payton E. Smith of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters, four brothers and other family members. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3rd at Kinley Funeral Home, Springfield, OH.

