Smith, Nellie

Smith (Adams), Nellie Mae



Nell Smith, age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 13, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. Nell was born on July 11, 1931 in Dayton to Lydia Mae Adams [Gray] and Franklin Benjamin Adams.



Nell is survived by sons Bob & Ron Hart, grandsons Kevin & Jesse [Erin] Hart, and great-grandchildren Boston, Marlee and Isolde. Nell was preceded in passing by her husband of 57 years, Howard B. Smith [Pop] and by her daughter Linda Spitzer-Hart [Brent Maze].



Nell attended Fairview High School [Class of 1949] graduating with Phi Beta Kappa honors and was also a member of the Kappa Delta Phi and Chi Beta Gamma Sororities. In 1979 she obtained a Legal Secretary Certificate from JVS.



Mom loved horses, she rode English Saddle when younger, and the house was filled with horse statues, miniatures, photo books and paintings.



Mom's favorite book was "Born in Paradise" about Hawaii. She was fortunate enough to have enjoyed two amazing trips with Pop to her personal paradise, Maui, Hawaii.



Mom was intelligent and quick witted, a lover of good mysteries, and a perpetual caregiver for various relatives, caring for them in our house, or taking care of their affairs when unable to do so themselves, never questioning the need or duty, never complaining about the sacrifice, showing loyalty and love through care.



Mom was a loving, devoted mother and husband whose support, love and loyalty was unconditional and boundless. You always knew Mom would be there when you needed her, she always had our backs.



The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff at Westerwood Rehabilitation, especially "Nurse Laura" and Brittany, and to Capital City Hospice, especially Nicole and Berthe, all for their compassionate care of Mom.



Memorial contributions may be made to Mom's favorite charity, the American Red Cross or to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio, 43231



A Remembrance Service for both Nell and Howard Smith [passed 4.20.2022] will occur on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave Dayton, OH 45409 followed by a private interment. Arrangements by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home and Crematory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com