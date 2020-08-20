SMITH, Mary W. Mary W. Smith, age 69, of Monroe, passed away Monday August 17, 2020. She was born August 22, 1950, in Hamilton, Ohio. Mary graduated from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, with a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Development and from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master's degree in Religious Education. She worked at Ohio Casualty, day cares, children's home, and at Tarrant County Developmental Disabilities Group Home. Mary loved the Lord and her family. She loved helping children, especially abused children. She loved music and sang in a trio in the Lester Roloff Ministries. She loved to listen to the Booth Brothers southern gospel group, loved to cook, the children she cared for, and her dogs. Mary had a beautiful heart!! She is survived by her supportive family, Brady (Jeff) Turco, Cody (Destiny) Hunter, Troy Hunter, Jr., Casey Hunter, Arianna Turco, Nellie, Gracie, Ember, and Pennie; sister, Cindy (Harold) Coggins and brothers, Kevin Bunger, Keith Bunger, and Kirk (Frankie) Bunger. Mary was also preceded in death by her sister, Yvette; maternal grandparents, Mary Rice and Earsley Rice, and her mother, Juanita Hehl. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday August 24, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield with Pastor Joe Shutts, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

