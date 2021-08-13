journal-news logo
SMITH, Mary

SMITH, Mary V.

Age 60, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on August 6, 2021. She was born on September 16, 1960, in Fairfax, IA, to the late Theodore and Carolyn (Moffet) Neuhaus. Mary leaves behind her loving husband Patrick Smith; siblings Thomas (Susan) Neuhaus and Chris (Craig) McSherry. Mary was a proud

musician who played in several bands including Eccentrics,

Low-Tech Riff-Raff, and Too Ditzy Blondes under the stage name of Folly (Neuhaus) Smith. She graduated from The

College of Charleston in Charleston, SC, with a bachelor's

degree in Fine Arts and Theatre. Mary was a professional mime who loved performing especially at the Spoleto Festival in Charleston, SC. She also received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Mary was a lover of animals who volunteered at many animal rescue groups. She was a member of the Society of Creative Anachronism for over 40 years. A celebration of life service in honor of Mary will be held at

later date. To express online condolences to the family please visit www.heartandhope.com.

