Smith (Brewer), Magdalene "Maggie"



Age 76, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away November 10, 2023. Visitation is Nov. 16, 2023 from 11am to 1pm with service at 1pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com