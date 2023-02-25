SMITH, Lula B.



Age 86 of Hamilton, went to be with her Lord and Savior



Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. She was born on April 27, 1936, in Sweetwater, TN, the daughter of the late Hubert and Grace (nee Riddle) Stout. Lula was a woman of deep faith and a devout Christian. She loved her Lord and family dearly. She is survived by her loving husband of over 68 years Elzie Smith; two sons Mark (Cindy) Smith and Derek (Becky) Smith; five grandchildren Stephanie Smith, Ashley Oldfield, Tori Smith, Adam Smith, and Alex Smith; and eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by her brother Junior Stout. Visitation will be on Monday, February 27, 2023, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Johnny Wallen officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in



Lula's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN or www.stjude.org/donate. Online condolences can be made at



