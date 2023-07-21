Smith, Linda

Smith (Jenkins), Linda Gladys



Linda Smith (Jenkins) age 72 of Dayton passed away at Hospice of Dayton on July 12, 2023. She survived by her son Jim (Summer) Smith, sisters Connie (Gary) Lipscomb, Tina (Ronnie) Lowe, Cindy Jenkins, Arlene Porter and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and June Jenkins, sister Sherry (Joe) Snyder, and significant other Lenis Henson.



Linda worked in Health Care for over 40 years. Linda loved taking care of her dogs and gardening.



Memorial Services will be held at Free Spirit Church, 1817 E Third Street, Dayton OH on July 29, 2023 from 1:00PM to 4:30PM



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com