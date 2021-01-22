SMITH, Kevin De'Jaune "Dirt MaGirt"



Kevin De'Jaune "Dirt MaGirt" Smith, age 48, passed away



suddenly at his home on



January 2, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. He was born December 18, 1972, in Dayton, Ohio, to Lesia Smith and Philip Broyles, and nurtured into adulthood and beyond by his loving aunts



Susie Rowan, Catherine Marsh, Ann Smith, Stephanie Godwin and uncles Jesse Smith, Elie Smith, Jr., (deceased), and Jeffrey Smith.



Kevin was born in Dayton, Ohio, the eldest child of Lesia Smith. As a youngster, he spent countless hours getting into fun trouble with his siblings and cousins at their grandmother's home on Oxford Avenue, playing pee-wee football for the Meadowdale Lions, swimming at Princeton Recreation Center, and riding his bike up and down Catalpa Drive.



As he got older, Kevin enjoyed hanging out with his close-knit group of lifelong friends from third grade at EJ Brown



Elementary School where he also picked up the trumpet. His brotherly bonds with his crew -- who affectionately called him "Dirty" -- and his trumpet playing carried him through



graduation from Patterson Cooperative High School where he was a member of the marching band, excelled at wrestling, and learned trade skills that showcased the passion, dedication, resourcefulness, and work ethic that became hallmarks throughout his life.



Immediately following graduation in 1991, in the wake of the Gulf War, Kevin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Upon completion of basic training at Parris Island, South



Carolina, he deployed to the Asia-Pacific where he met many interesting people, experienced a variety of cultures and



explored amazing geographies encompassing Australia,



Japan, South Korea and many points in-between.



After the Marines, Kevin proudly served active duty in the United States Army including tours in Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar. He was honorably discharged in 2015, having achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class.



Over the course of an illustrious military career, Kevin was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, U.S. Navy Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. Kevin officially retired from the military in 2018.



He attended True Love Missionary Baptist Church and was a Prince Hall Mason.



Having lost his mom at age 16, Kevin was always a father figure for his younger siblings, prioritizing their well-being and safety above all else. After six years of military deployments and assignments around the globe, Kevin, always a man of his word, kept his promise and returned to the U.S. just in time to see his brother, Keith, graduate from college.



Kevin made southern California his home after being stationed at Camp Pendleton upon his return. He touched so many lives and built strong ties with what would become his West Coast family through his love for music, motorcycles, pit bulls, and just having a good time with good people.



Despite relocating to California, nothing ever lessened his love for The Ohio State University football team ("Go, Buckeyes!") or cheering on his beloved Cleveland Browns and its infamous "Dawg Pound" ("Woof! Woof!").



As a civilian, Kevin worked over 20 years as a proud employee of The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation



Authority, where he was respected and well-liked for his hard work and dedication.



Kevin is survived and sorely missed by his father Philip Broyles, fiancée Myisha Tavalez, brothers Keith Smith (Latosha), Charles Smith, Antuan Smith (Diane), Jushelem Smith and



sister Lesia Smith.



Please join us in remembering and celebrating his life Saturday morning January 30, between 11:00 AM-1 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave in Dayton, Ohio and Tuesday afternoon February 2, between 12 noon-2 PM at Tillman Funeral Home, 2874 Tenth St in Riverside, California.



Interment will be private.

