SMITH, Joanna Yvonne



On the morning of November 5, 2020, Joanna Yvonne Smith of Dayton, died at the age of 78. Joanna was born to Freda and Dale White on October



13, 1942. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Teaching from Central State University, followed by her Masters in Education from University of Dayton and taught in Dayton Public Schools for 35 years. Joanna is proceeded in death by her mother Freda and her father Dale White, sister Tonya Blair and brother Renee Betts and is survived by her brother Dale (Barbara) White, sons Farrand Smith, Amon (Mandi) Smith, grandchildren Sachet Smith, Amon Smith, Laila Smith, special cousins Janice Coates, Stephlynn Coates, Tishca Coates, brother-in-law Paul (Tonya) Blair, nieces October J. Blair, Nicole Blair-Grantham, Amy Kelly, nephews Paul K. Blair II, Jason White and several cousins.



Joanna was an active member of SGI of Dayton and enjoyed spending time with her family. Joanna was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2013, followed by Stage 4 Bone Cancer in 2017. Joanna fought a courageous fight, provided her family a blueprint on how to live, to be present in the moment, live one day at a time, and to never give up. In Joanna's honor



a public memorial service will be held at 11 AM on



November 12, 2020, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel (www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/dayton) 4882 Germantown Pk, Dayton OH 45417, followed by her burial at West Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Miami Valley Hospital Neuro Unit, and the staff of Hospice of Dayton for the care that was provided to Joanna. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton.

