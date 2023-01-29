X
SMITH, JESS

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Jess R. "Bub"

Jess R. Smith, "Bub", age 51, of Dayton, passed away on January 24, 2023. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Bearcreek Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to read Jess' full obituary and to leave a special message for his family.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

