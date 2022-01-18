SMITH, James A.



James A. Smith, age 80, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was married to Mildred M. (Allen) Smith (Deceased) for more than 50 years. He was a lifelong fan of Neil Diamond and enjoyed many shows like Andy Griffith and Gunsmoke. He is survived by his children Tammy Pressnell Rollins (Steve), Tim Smith (Kristal), Connie Smith (Lee), and Mike Brunson all of Springfield; grandchildren Kevin, Robert, Calissa, Brooklyn, James, Jason, Sherri, Michael, Brianna, Crystal, Jennifer, and John David; sisters, Patricia (Morgan) Whitaker, Brenda (Mike) Martin; brother Harry Thompson, all of Richmond, VA; brother Jerry Maupin from Elizabethton, TN. Life long friends Bobbye Faulkner, Clarence Entler, and William. Several great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, as well as many family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Sudie (Smith) and Harry Thompson, sister Rose Marie, and son John Brunson. Friends may visit with the family in the Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 10 am with service at 11 am. Final resting place will be Grape Grove Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio. Food and fellowship immediately following at Fraternal order of Eagles 1802 Selma Road in Springfield. Condolences may be shared at



