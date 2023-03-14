Smith, James R. T.



AUGUST 9, 1934 ~ MARCH 10, 2023







Jim Smith, age 88, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday. He was born in Middletown, Ohio to James T. and Ruth (nee Rommes) Smith on August 9, 1934. He grew up in the Oxford area and graduated from Stewart High School. On August 10, 1957 he was united in marriage to Ruth Schwegman. Jim proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1959. He and Ruth were stationed in Ft. Knox and returned to Oxford after his service. He worked as a butcher at Buckeye Food Locker and later ran Oxford Oil Service for over fifty years. Jim also enjoyed farming his property in Reily during his younger years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, a Trustee at Springdale Cemetery, and was a board member at Somerville National Bank for 25 years. Jim was also a member of the Oxford Masonic Lodge No. 67 F. & A.M for more than 64 years. He loved the Oxford Community and meeting with the loosely established but very loyal McDonald's 6 am Men's Group. More than anything, Jim was a doting grandfather who loved to spend time with his family, who will miss him deeply.



He is the beloved husband of Ruth (nee Schwegman) Smith; devoted father of Donald Wayne (Kim) Smith, Teresa Ann Smith and Douglas Alan (Regina) Smith; cherished grandfather of Courteney E. Smith, Conner (Gabriella Power) Smith, Carrigan (Cody) Carr and their son Colton, and Hannah Rose Aukerman; dear brother of the late Robin (Norma) Smith, Lynn (the late Martha) Smith and David (Pam) Smith; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



A visitation for Jim will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 5-8 pm (Masonic Service at 7:45 pm). Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jim's memory to the charity of your choice.



