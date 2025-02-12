Smith, J C



J.C. Smith, age 87, of Rogersville, TN. formally of Dayton, OH, passed away Friday (2/7/25) at Signature Health Care of Rogersville. He was a 50 plus year member of the Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge No.5 F& A.M.



He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from General Motors.



He is survived by his son, Jay Smith; three sisters, Teresa Combs, Anita Hamilton, and Margie Rogala; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Friday (2/21/25), at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Prior to the funeral service the Masonic Funeral Rites will be performed by the Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge No. 5 F.& A.M. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 pm. with Military graveside service to follow at Kite Cemetery.



