Smith, Hilde

Smith (Wuerdemann), Hilde W.



Hilde Wuerdemann Smith, age 99, of Englewood, Ohio, and Sarasota, Florida, passed away on January 13, 2024, in Sarasota. She is survived by her sister, Kathe Scherrer of Bremen, Germany, daughter Nancy H. Beckman of Englewood, Ohio, son, Douglas L. (Anita) Smith of Byrdstown, Tennessee, daughter, Victoria M. (David) Schmidt of Dayton, Ohio, grandchildren, F. Christopher Beckman, Andrew D. Beckman, Brian R. Smith, Justin M. Smith, Douglas J. Schmidt, and great grandchildren, Harper D. Beckman, Nolan R. Smith, Amelia K. Smith and Sarah V. Schmidt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johann Wuerdemann and Margerite (Rademacher) Wuerdemann, and her husband Robert L. Smith. As a German citizen in 1944, the Nazis drafted her as a radio operator and sent her to Czechoslovakia; at war's end she walked home to Bremen where she and her sister roamed the countryside on their bicycles looking for food. She met her husband, R.L., a U.S. Army soldier, while she served coffee in a Bremen library. Upon his army discharge, she joined him in marriage and business where she was a founding partner of Englewood Food Locker and later King Kold, Inc. Hilde also enjoyed being a hostess at Bob Evans in Englewood, walking on the beach and swimming in the Gulf, playing Bridge and was an avid Ohio State fan. Her family will be eternally grateful for her Englewood and Sarasota care givers, Jessica Wampler, Plero Systole, Hollis Higgens, Trish Trapnell, Shelly Dorman, Tillie Patterson and especially Becca Carter, as well as the doctors and nurses at Tidewell Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



