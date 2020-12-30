SMITH, Henry

SMITH, Jr., Henry



87, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. He was born to Henry & Carrie Smith in Dayton, OH, on Sept. 21, 1933. Henry was a retired truck driver, having worked many years for Delany & Simpson Trucking. Preceded in death by his son, Henry Smith, III; sisters, Eva Smith, Ruth Stephens, Connie Harris & Wanda Eaton; brothers, Harry, Jack & Harold Smith. Survived by his daughter, Wanda Marie Gilliam, his sister,



Betty Bush, his grandchildren, Ashley, Gary Wayne & Tiffany, along with several great-grandchildren. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Morton & Whetstone



Funeral Home, Vandalia. Rev. Michael N. Malcosky, officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery, Dayton. The family will



receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the service.



