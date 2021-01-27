SMITH, Gregory L.



Age 67, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born September 25, 1953, in Xenia, to Laurence E. and Helen Z. (nee Pendell) Smith, both who passed while Greg was young. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Betty L. Combs and two brothers, Larry E. (Lee) Smith and Nathan Joe Smith; and a special friend: Linda, with whom he enjoyed



fishing vacations in the UP of Michigan.



He is survived by his niece, Erin J. (Marvin) Muncy; two nephews, David M. (Vicki) Combs and Daryle (Diane) Smith; three great-nieces, Isha (James) Dusseau, Abigail Smith and



Adrienne Combs and a great-great-nephew, Maddox Dusseau.



Greg graduated from Xenia High School in 1971, earned his BS from Wright State University in 1975, passed the CPA exam in 1977 and received his MBA from UD in 1984. He only had two jobs in his adult life, Kroger's during high school and college and Duriron (now) Flowserve; a fact which he was very proud. Early in his career Greg reached the title of corporate officer and ultimately Treasurer, which afforded him many opportunities such as international travel, being on the floor of the NYSE, and participating in major financial transactions and even an equity offering. These were experiences Greg considered inconceivable considering his lower-middle class roots.



He was a member of the Mystic Lodge #405, Scottish Rite



Valley of Dayton, Antioch Shrine Temple and the Centerville Noon Optimist Club. Greg will be remembered as an honest, trustworthy, generous man with a reserved personality,



although one who enjoyed the party.



Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM, Friday, January 29, 2021, at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Interment to follow in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, social distancing and wearing masks will be required. A walk through visitation will be held from 1:30 PM, Friday until the time of service at the funeral home.



