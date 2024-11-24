Smith, Gertrude

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Smith, Gertrude

Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DuRose, Steven
2
Bossong, Kip
3
Ball, Steven
4
Bair, Stanley
5
Brown, Larry