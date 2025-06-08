Smith, Edward G. "Snuffy"



Ed G. "Snuffy" Smith, age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away at home with his family by his side on June 2, 2025. Ed was born in Procious, West Virginia on December 20, 1942 to the late Dorotha and Chalmer Trout. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patty Hoffman; as well as his granddaughter, Christina Shanefelt and son in law, Fred Patrick. He is survived by wife of 58 years, Judith Smith; daughters, Pam Smith and Melissa Drew; grandson, Dustin Patrick and his family; several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Shibley and Judith Henry; as well as numerous other family members and friends. Ed was in the United States Air Force, serving two tours in Vietnam. He retired from Chrysler after 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, taking care of his yard and spending time with his family. Ed was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He had a strong love for his country. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm-3:00pm on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek), where funeral services will begin at 3:00pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com