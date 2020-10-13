X

SMITH, Edith

SMITH, Edith I. 80, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born July 27, 1940, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Mark E. Smith & Mary (Hilliard) Martin. She lived with Independent Living of Ohio and worked at TAC Industries in Springfield. She loved bowling, crafting and going out to eat. She is survived by a sister, Carol Hannigan; a brother, Michael Martin; niece, Kathy (Ron Howard) Hannigan; nephew, Patrick (Estelita) Hannigan; 2 great nephews, Josh & Wayne; 2 great-nieces, Meghan & Kelly; several great-great-nieces & nephews; and beloved best friend, Phyllis Braden; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, John Martin and a sister, Gloria Jean Smith. Visitation will be 12 noon, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, funeral services will be 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle, Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.

