Smith, Dorothy A. "Dottie"



Dorothy A. "Dottie" Smith, age 82 of Fairborn passed away January 3, 2024. She was born July 5, 1941 in Clark Co., Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Eula (Wood) Martin. She was a medical records technician at Wright-Patterson AFB civil service, retiring after 33 years of service. She was a member of Rosicrucian Order; enjoyed reading, board games and spending time with family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille (George) Dumitras and Elizabeth "Libby" (Walter) Frank. Dottie is survived by two children, Michael D. (Tammie) Martin, Darlene Fredricks; two grandchildren, Michael (Brittany) Martin, Kristy Martin; two great-grandchildren, Kingston Bundy, Kali Bundy; as well as extended family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday January 12, 2024 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com



