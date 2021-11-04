SMITH, Dorothy Loraine



Dorothy Loraine Smith, age 86, went to meet her Lord and



Savior peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends on November 1, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1935, in KayJay, KY, the youngest of seven children born to Roy E. Head and Gladys



(Bowling) Head. She married Howard Fuson Smith on September 1, 1952, in Cumberland Gap, TN. She was the owner, operator of A-1 Seamless Gutters with her husband since 1959. She also operated Smith's Barn, the site of Turkey Shoots, Cornhole and Horseshoe leagues and gospel singing. She was a member of Greenhills United Baptist Church. She loved to play horseshoes and her home was always opened to everyone. She welcomed you to her



table or porch for a cup of coffee anytime of the day. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She is survived by her three children,



Gladys Smith, Roy Smith (Jennifer), Nellie Lawson; five grandchildren, Jamie Ann, Chrissy, Courtney, Howie and Kristen; five great-grandchildren, Megan, Tyler, Teren, Myna Jane and Craig Jr. One great-great-grandchild, Caleb James, many many loved nieces, nephews, and a host of beloved friends and



family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, and her brothers, Roy, and Tilford and her sisters, Ferol, Allene, Georgia and Hazel. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at



Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Tim Mullins officiating. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

