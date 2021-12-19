SMITH, Donald

SMITH, Jr., Donald Lee "Donnie"



61, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away December 15, 2021, in Ohio Health Berger Hospital, Circleville. He was born June 25, 1960, in Springfield, the son of Donald Lee and Merida A. (McDonald) Smith Sr.



Donnie's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He had been employed at Honda and Circleville Oil. Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Terry (DePriest) Smith; three children, Donald Lee Smith III, Derrick Lee Smith and Jasmine Kay Smith (fiancé Brent Green); grandchildren, McKenzie, Donald, Harold, Brayden, Penelope, Jude and Gabriel; siblings, Margene Wheeler and Scott Smith and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

