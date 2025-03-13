Smith, Donald E.



Donald E. Smith passed away peacefully on March 7, 2025. Don lived a full, long and active life all the way up to 92 years old. This may be the second time a Death Certificate has been issued to Donald E. Smith. The story goes that, at, or around the age of five, our Father lay in a hospital bed dying of Scarlet Fever. All hope was lost and the Doctor signed his Death Certificate. But at last, the Doctor decided to try a new, untested drug, for what it was worth. It was Penicillin, and it saved his life. The Death Certificate was rescinded. The rest is history. After Don graduated from Middletown High School he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War as a Control Tower Operator. When Don got out of the Air Force he came back to Middletown and married his high school sweetheart Paula and attended UD University in Dayton, OH where he graduated with a degree in accounting. He received his CPA license and was well known around Middletown as a business owner with his CPA Accounting firm which he worked in until his mid-80's. Don was always physically active. He played tennis, softball, volleyball, golf and loved to ski. He had a passion for flying from being in the Air Force and got his pilot's license early on along with his instrument rating certification and owned his own plane that he flew until his early 80's. Mr. Smith is survived by his children, Gregg (Sarah) Smith, Gary (Lisa) Smith, Donna Smith-Hull, Geoff (Cherie) Smith, John (Aiden) Smith; grandchildren, Drew (Wenwen) Smith, Ian (Cindy) Smith, Weston (Arielle) Smith, Mallory (Jordan) Jahn, Fatima Smith and Zoe Smith; and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula (Fryer) Smith; his parents, Chester and Mary (Fay) Smith; his siblings, Chet Smith, Bill Smith, Jerry Smith and Mary Margerum; his son, Paul Smith; and son-in-law, Tim Hull. A small private ceremony was held for the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadows Dr., Franklin, OH 45005 / OhiosHospice.org - OR - Center for Dementia Research, cdr.rfmh.org. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



