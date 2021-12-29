SMITH, Donald R.



85, of Springfield passed away Tuesday evening December 21, 2021. He was born September 12, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Gilbert "Lovell" and Marjorie A. (Conner) Smith. Don was retired from Navistar International. His survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy E. (Grimes) Smith; two daughters, Deborah



Eubanks and Linda (Kevin) Colvin; three granddaughters, Jennifer (Josh) Harris, Cori (Chad) Foreman, Gretchen (Pete) Duffey; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law Mary Kay (John) Bittner and many adoring friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Jim Eubanks. Don will always be remembered as the life of the party. He had a knack for bringing a smile to the faces of those he encountered along with a nickname for each. Per his wishes there will be no services and his body was donated to Wright State School of Medicine. Memorial Gifts may be made to the Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, OH 45324.

