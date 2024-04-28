Smith, Claudia Kay



Born November 19, 1959 to R. Carroll and Judy Smith, Claudia Kay passed on to eternal life on April 25 surrounded by family. She was our special daughter, special sister, special aunt, and special friend. That we were chosen to be in her world was God's greatest gift to us; she taught us patience, acceptance and appreciation of differences, humor, love and simple joys.



Claudia graduated from Southview School in 1982 and then worked at Monco Enterprises for 30 years. She participated in many activities, among them, Girl Scouts and being a Special Olympics cheerleader.



Claudia's greatest joys were television ('my shows are on!'), singing along with her favorite music artists, lunches at Skyline, diet Coke and family gatherings. She adored her nieces and nephews and had a ready hug for everyone she met. She was highly organized (some might say persnickety) and protective of her personal space. Her inventory of purses, shoes, notebooks, markers and $5 bills was legendary.



Someone who brings so much to your lives leaves a massive void, but we are most grateful for 64 years of anecdotes and wonderful memories that Claudia provided us with. She brought angels unaware into our presence towards the end of her life: AMAZING Ruth Kehring, without whom we simply could not have cared for Claudia at home after dad died; hospice nurses, especially Kim Thompson who provided incredible support and care for the last three years, as well as Carmen, Chanda, Lisa and others. And mom, untiringly dedicated, although we already knew she was an angel.



Preceding Claudia in death are her beloved father, brother-in-law Gary Schulze, her grandparents, aunts and uncles. Surviving family includes her mother Judy Smith, brothers and sisters: Jeff Smith, Susan Schulze and Alex Chestnut, Paula and George Sideras, Michael and Stephanie Smith, Leisyl and Chuck Jackson, Matt and Cynthia Smith, nieces and nephews: Christy Stadig (Krista Kieser), DeMark Schulze (Colleen O'Donnell) and Poe, Philip Schulze, Zac Sideras (Lauren Smiley), Luke Sideras (Jessey) and Ashlynn, Taylor (Jimmy Devitt) and James & Hayes, Holly Smith (boyfriend Dominic Wyatt) , John Smith and Sydney Jackson (boyfriend Matt Heeter).



Mass of Christian burial is Friday, May 3 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation prior to Mass from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at St. Christopher's, 435 E. National Rd. in Vandalia. Burial at Calvary Cemetery immediately following Mass. Please join family and friends for a luncheon following the burial service at Daniel J. Curran Place at the University of Dayton, 1600 S. Patterson Blvd. in the Meyer Room (North entrance).



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Dayton, or a charity dear to your heart. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.



