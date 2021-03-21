X

SMITH, Clara

SMITH, Clara B.

Age 82, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, March 22, 2021, at Phillip Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Rev. James

Washington officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

