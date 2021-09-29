SMITH, Carol

SMITH (Hemelgarn),



Carol Ann



Age 79 of Fairborn, died Mon., Sept 27, 2021, at her residence. She is preceded in death by



parents, Velma (Oldiges) and Robert W. Hemelgarn; and son, Gary Kelly. She is survived by husband Bruce; sons, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Kelly and Donald



(Cindy) Kelly; brother, Ronald (Helen) Hemelgarn; grandchildren, Desmond, Alyssa,



Amanda and 1 great-granddaughter, Holly. Carol is also



survived by several dear nieces, nephews and many close friends. Carol was a very special woman who never met a stranger. Her quick wit and sense of humor will be remembered and dearly missed, but more than this she understood the importance of helping and being kind to others. Her



caring soul could spot the need to uplift someone's day, which she often did. She left this world leaving many people better just for knowing her. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 am Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH. Father Terry Schneider,



Celebrant. Family will receive friends, 9:30 am until time of mass at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Family requests that all attend please wear a mask. Morris Sons Funeral Home, Kettering, OH in care of



arrangements.

